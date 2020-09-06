North-East Now: How you can take part in our ‘Power Week’

If you are a local company, there are numerous ways to get involved in the North-East Now Power Week.

First steps:

Go to www.northeastnow.scot and see the sort of information that is available, from listings in external directories to being included on our ‘shopping list’. If you have a news story, a blog, a special offer or something else you think should be on there – let us know. Follow @NorthEastNowAbz on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and tag us in any of your posts so you can tap into the wider network using the #NorthEastNowAbz along with your own Help spread the word and encourage other businesses in your area to get involved too. The bigger the network, the more people your business can reach.

How to take part:

North-East Now has created a free toolkit jam-packed with logos, posters and graphics to get you started. You can choose to print the poster for display in your premises. Use the ready-sized graphics on your social posts, on your emails or even on your website throughout the week. Feel free to share the pack with other businesses you think could benefit from joining in. Consider running a discount or a special offer during the week. You can shout about it on social media and North-East Now will maximise your exposure If you have a great story to tell, share it via stories@northeastnow.scot Your story might end up being a good news article in the Press & Journal, Evening Express or you could be interviewed on Original 106 during Power Week, giving your brand a great profile boost. Do your bit and like, share or comment on posts from other local companies tagging @NorthEastNowAbz or using the hashtag, it’s a great way to grow your contacts. At any time from September 7-13, do one special social media post using the steps below: