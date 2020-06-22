Show Links
North-East Now: How to take part in Aberdeen Journals’ social media power hour

by Karla Sinclair
22/06/2020, 7:14 pm Updated: 22/06/2020, 7:15 pm
Aberdeen Journals’ power hour will take place on Thursday, June 25 from noon-1pm on Twitter.

To take part and spread the message that your business is open throughout the pandemic, just follow the steps below:

  1. Write #northeastisopen on a piece of paper/card/banner
  2. Take a picture of employees or owners holding the sign with the hashtag outside or inside your business
  3. Upload the image to Twitter on Thursday between noon and 1pm including the hashtag #northeastisopen on your post

The Evening Express, Press & Journal, Society and Original 106 will all retweet your post within the power hour.