North-East Now: How to take part in Aberdeen Journals’ social media power hour

Aberdeen Journals’ power hour will take place on Thursday, June 25 from noon-1pm on Twitter.
To take part and spread the message that your business is open throughout the pandemic, just follow the steps below:
-
Write #northeastisopen on a piece of paper/card/banner
-
Take a picture of employees or owners holding the sign with the hashtag outside or inside your business
-
Upload the image to Twitter on Thursday between noon and 1pm including the hashtag #northeastisopen on your post
The Evening Express, Press & Journal, Society and Original 106 will all retweet your post within the power hour.
