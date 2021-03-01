North East Now: Home delivery service going swimmingly for Aberdeen’s Granite City Fish

Family-run business Granite City Fish has been offering a wide range of quality fish and seafood in the north-east for almost 60 years.

And if it were not for Edward Fletcher’s mother Gina and her friend Cathy Addams, the company would never have taken off and become what it is today.

Ed, the current managing director at Granite City Fish on Poynernook Road, has worked in the city’s fish industry for 38 years.

The 60-year-old, who was born and bred in Garthdee, takes great pride in the processes from buying the fish to serving to both his loyal and new customers.

“My mother Gina and her friend Cathy were the first women to start a fish processing business in a very male-oriented industry in 1962,” Ed said.

“At the time, the name of the business was Fletcher & Addams and later changed to Fletcher & Son.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS

“Following my mother’s retirement, this later changed to the now well-recognised and respected brand name of Granite City Fish – chosen by my grandfather Arthur Laing.”

Ed had always planned to move to Australia. But after getting paid off in the 80s due to the first oil slump, he decided to help his mother out with her business.

And what was initially supposed to be “a couple of months” has turned into almost four decades. He now proudly runs the successful fish processing firm.

Ed said: “As a time served engineer and mechanic, I hadn’t done anything like this job before.

“But with my mother coaching me and passing on her knowledge and experience, I became accepted and was taken seriously by other merchants in the industry, albeit around five years after my first introduction.

“With an initial team of 15 and four fishmonger shops, the business went from strength to strength. But unfortunately, due to industry pricing and ever-increasing running costs, I made the decision to give up the shops.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS

“I now have a team of six full-time and three part-time staff members.”

Granite City Fish’s tag line is ‘seafood sensation’ and their range is vast, offering lemon sole, grey sole, haddocks, monkfish tail fillets and cheeks, scallops, sushi tuna, black tiger prawns and lobsters, along with much more exotic fish.

The produce is mainly purchased from the markets in Peterhead, Shetland and at Kinlochbervie, where Ed has buyers who know that poor quality fish won’t be accepted.

Pride, reputation and customer satisfaction has been the driving force for the managing director from the early days of working with his mother.

“It’s a great feeling when customers tell me how much they enjoyed their fish,” Ed added.

“At the beginning of lockdown in March 2020, I knew we had to diversify in the business to prevent placing my team on furlough and temporarily shutting the shutters.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS

“So, I decided to set up a home delivery service – something I hadn’t considered during my 38 years running the business.

“The determination and commitment to my loyal and valued customers has resulted in an established and successful new string to the Granite City Fish bow.”

Ed admitted this was a steep learning curve and has approached challenges full-on. With the help of his team, he has ironed out initial teething problems and continues to watch this new string flourish.

Ed has no doubt that his mother would be proud of his commitment and stubbornness in maintaining a successful business during these challenging and unprecedented times.

He is encouraging people to support local businesses in these unprecedented times and has backed the North East Now campaign.

The website, driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals, is encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“I decided to reach out and share my story with North East Now as there is a lot of negativity in society at the moment,” Ed added.

“Positive stories are what we need now more than ever.”

Visit the Granite City Fish Facebook page to place an order or find out more information.

To find out more about North-East Now, visit northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot