North East Now: Food and drink businesses offer festive delights to drive sales over Christmas period

North-east food and drink businesses are introducing festive deals and offerings this Christmas to encourage people to support local shops after a difficult year for the industry.

And the North East Now festive campaign is also to urge shoppers to visit city and shire venues.

The campaign will run until the end of December with the aim of shining a light on the different ways that shoppers can do their bit and help sustain regional firms.

It is hoped to encourage the public to support local outlets from a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more.

With so many north-east companies continuing to adapt and diversify to overcome the impact of Covid-19, gifting friends and family produce created locally this festive period is sure to make a positive difference. This can include Six Degrees North’s limited edition Christmas hamper.

© SYSTEM

Six Degrees North is an independent Scottish brewery and has produced its modern, artisan drinks range – taking inspiration from Belgian-style beers – since 2013.

The business has grown exponentially over the years and now boasts an extensive craft beer portfolio and operates five bars across Scotland.

The team has now launched their festive hamper in order to “promote local independent businesses this Christmas and encourage the public to ‘think local’”.

The special Christmas hampers comprise of 31 items – from beers, gins and lemonade to chocolate, biltong, cheese, coffee, biscuits and cakes.

Matthew Bennett, a brewer at Six Degrees North, said: “Our team had to adapt to the circumstances and react accordingly.

“Things are so fluid at the moment that we’re almost getting used to the landscape constantly changing with new restrictions.

“Our bars now operate in-line with government guidance, with strict Covid-19 measures in place. We have also increased the number of direct sales to our customers via our online shop.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in our direct sales from our online shop. It provided a lifeline for us during lockdown.

“We provided an efficient, value for money service (free local delivery and 20% off) and it has been successful to date. It’s also been great for us to create a closer connection with our customers.

“Six Degrees North has received so much support from the public, so there are a number of festive deals in place including a festive mixed beer case, personalised beers and online beer tastings throughout December.

“We’ve also teamed up with Aberdeenshire Council as part of the national #ScotlandLovesLocal campaign to put together 31 products from 23 different local producers to bring customers one awesome hamper.

“There’s beer, gin, prosecco, a Christmas pine Negroni cocktail, plus lots of sweet treats from some of the best producers in the north-east. They are being delivered for free across Aberdeenshire.

“The past year has proven just how resilient we are, not just at Six Degrees North but right across the board in the north-east.”

Each hamper is being delivered in a reusable wicker basket with a Christmas card that can be personalised to include a message for gifting.

The businesses included are Six Degrees North, Burnside Brewery, Brew Toon, Alexander’s Gin, Cocoa Ooze, Angus & Oink, Macbeans, Mackies of Scotland, Big Beefys Biltong and Cambus O’May Cheese.

Ace Kombucha, Summerhouse Drinks, Nom Nom Fudge, Mckenzies, Shona’s Shortbread, Devenick Dairy and Sweet Toots Cakery are also involved.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Fellow local business Esker Spirits, a family-run distillery based in Royal Deeside, is also offering fantastic collaborative products over the festive period.

Director Lynne Duthie has been faced with a number of obstacles in recent months and says that while the initial lockdown came as a relief to her, this “quickly turned to dread”.

“Honestly, after all the waiting for the lockdown to come, it was almost a relief – there seemed very little point in worrying as there was very little anyone could do to influence the future,” the director added.

“However, orders from our customers stopped overnight.

“Our team has turned its attention to the things that we could influence – by stepping up our offering via our own online store and making sure that we kept in touch with our customers via social media.

“We have added to our offering online and started working with other Aberdeenshire businesses – including Summerhouse Drinks and Dean’s of Huntly – to pull together ‘snack packs’ showcasing what we can do when we work together.

“We have seen the numbers of customers rise and fall over the past six months as some people go back to more ‘normal’ shopping habits. All the indications are however, that this will be a bumper Christmas for online sales – in our sector and beyond.”

Esker Spirits got involved in North East Now’s Power Hour initiative that took place in June, which Lynne said she was proud to be a part of.

The Power Hour was held in order to promote regional businesses, something that North East Now does daily via its online hub.

The hub has pulled together a range of information, directories and blogs to tell people all about local firms operating throughout the pandemic, such as eco-friendly Aberdeen-based store Refillosophy.

© Supplied by Refilosophy

Owner Gina Adie launched the business during the pandemic in July.

As well as offering a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetables and baked goods, the zero-waste shop also stocks a large variety of locally-produced products with the aim of making sustainable living easy and accessible to everyone.

It will operate over winter selling its usual stock along with festive products including Christmas decorations made entirely of natural materials and handmade gift bags.

Gina said: “The initial lockdown caused a delay in the opening of Refillosophy. However, like the majority of people at this time, I just wanted to ensure that everyone stayed safe.

“As such it caused me to look at how I could make Refillosophy Covid-19 secure when opening.

“We have implemented strategies from the start such as reducing the number of customers allowed in at any one time, installing a sink for handwashing, in addition to several sanitising stations throughout the shop.

“My customers have been amazing. They are so patient with queuing when the shop is busy, even now that the weather is colder. I can’t wait to welcome new and regulars throughout the festivities.

“The past year has reignited a desire in many to shop local and support small, local businesses, so I suppose we should take this positive from it.”

The ongoing campaign is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.