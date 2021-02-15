North East Now: Diversification paves route to growth of small Aberdeenshire business

With Scotland’s current lockdown now well into its second month, many north-east businesses continue to face an uncertain future.

While some business owners have little option but to close their doors and await an easing of restrictions, others are finding ways to continue trading whilst working within government guidelines.

For complementary therapist Kathryn McIntosh, the temporary closure of her massage studio offered the space and opportunity to turn to an idea that had been gestating for several years.

“Since establishing re:treat Therapies in 2006, my primary line of business has been the provision of one-to-one therapeutic treatments to business and private clients – typically deep tissue massage, reflexology and aromatherapy massage,” Kathryn, 36, said.

“I also host events, workshops and collaborations, particularly focussed on aromatherapy.

“My first premises were in Aberdeen but for the past five years, I have been based in Inverurie.

“I have been conscious for some time that diversifying could lead to a more robust business. Deep tissue massage can be quite intensive, and I couldn’t imagine a 60-year-old me working long days at the treatment table.

“For several years I have used natural ingredients to create cosmetic products like deodorants, soaps, bath salts and oil blends, and have fine-tuned the recipes based on feedback from friends and family.

“I had a desire to bring these to a wider community, but never the time to do justice to such a project.”

In June 2020 amidst the national lockdown, Kathryn launched re:treat Apothecary, offering a range of sustainable, organic, vegan-friendly cosmetic products.

And in its first six months of trading, the business saw steady growth through strong wholesales and an expansion of its product range.

Kathryn, from Inverurie, added: “My aim has always been to create beautiful and sustainable products that reconnect us to nature, that means vegan, organic and cruelty-free.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do – we offer a refill service and our packaging is 100% recyclable, while all our packaging is plastic-free.

“Our first product was natural deodorant and it was a huge success.

“We sold out of the mini tins on the first day and had to get back into the kitchen to make more. However, I had ambitions of seeing re:treat Apothecary products on shelves.

“I contacted a handful of local zero-waste stores to ask if they would be interested in stocking my deodorants. The responses were excellent and I received my first wholesale orders from retailers in and around Aberdeen including Refillosophy, Swish Swish Bish and Butterfly Effect in Insch.

“These first wholesale orders coincided with the easing of lockdown restrictions, at which point I was able to welcome back therapies clients.

“By then the Apothecary wheels were in motion – a little faster than I had anticipated. Balancing the two sides of the business can be a challenge!

“Since then, we have expanded our product range to include natural oils and are now stocked in 10 shops around Scotland.

“Website sales can be unpredictable. There are quiet periods and then an avalanche of orders come at once, something that can lead to long working days.

“This said, there is plenty of variety across my working week, and that keeps things interesting.

“There is the manufacturing and labelling of the products themselves and a little admin that accompanies the process. It is important that I stay on top of stock levels of both the finished products and their ingredients.

“I package and send any website orders on a daily basis, and try to keep active on social media – posting on Facebook and Instagram, and replying to messages.

“On the therapies side, I usually see clients two or three days a week with my working day running from lunchtime into the early evening.”

Despite the heavy workload, Kathryn has found that being able to pivot between Therapies and Apothecary has worked well for her when operating in changing conditions.

She said: “Many of my clients travel from Aberdeen to Inverurie for treatments.

“When the city entered a second lockdown in August, I was forced to cancel appointments – but this quieter period afforded me time to turn my attention to product development.

“Beyond the day-to-day running of the business, I have so many ideas I want to explore. I love nothing more than a day creating in the re:treat Apothecary kitchen, working with beautiful ingredients to realise my ideas.

“Selling my handmade products has been a dream for years but with a business to run, it was always just a dream. As awful as lockdown has been, it did give me the opportunity to work on making that dream a reality.”

Following a successful first calendar year, Kathryn says it is “incredible” to see how small businesses in the north-east have continued to support each other.

The North East Now campaign has been aiming to do this, and more, since its launch last June.

It is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

“At re:treat Apothecary, we are passionate about ‘made locally, bought locally’ and the support from small, mostly women-owned businesses have been invaluable,” Kathryn added.

“It is incredible how these small businesses support the local economy while also empowering local folks to make choices to protect the planet.

“North East Now is a valuable resource. During this difficult year, we have all become more conscious of the need to support local businesses and North East Now makes that easy to do.

“The website is so comprehensive and you can find just about anything on there.

“Going forward, the Covid-19 vaccination programme offers hope that we will begin to see a return to normality. Seeing friends, family and clients again will be special.

“I want to keep growing re:treat Apothecary. I believe we now have a solid base upon which to build both wholesale and direct to customer sales.

“Growth can be achieved through more retail locations – I have already started discussions with some Central Belt stores – but also by launching more products.

“The development work has started, there are some sneak peeks on our social media already. We want to help more people make to switch to sustainable alternatives. Watch this space!”

