North-East Now: DF Communications offers helping hand to Aberdonians amid coronavirus crisis

A communications solutions provider is one of many businesses lending a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen-based DF Communications has been serving customers in the north-east business community for more than 30 years and will continue to do so throughout this difficult period.

And the owners have backed the North-East Now campaign set up to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which was established by the late Dick Fleming in 1986 and is now run by his daughter Fiona Fraser and sales director Craig Forsyth, works to provide business mobiles, internet connectivity and cloud telephony.

Craig explained the concept behind cloud telephony – something that the business specialises in – and how it aims to benefit those who have been forced to work from home, as well as others.

Craig said: “Cloud telephony offers a wider variety of system benefits than traditional analogue telephone systems do, and the beauty of it is that you can effectively work from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection.

“We work to ensure that your telephone system is always in the cloud so it is always contactable and, therefore, if you are working from home and you want your business calls directed to your mobile, then we can ensure that is the case.

“What then happens is that you effectively have your business telephone system on your phone. You can make phone calls from that business system on your mobile without using your existing contracted minutes.

“A lot of people may not want to hand out their personal number, so if you are using the system it will appear as your business number.”

Managing director Fiona, 46, added: “Being a communications company our services are a vital tool in keeping business in touch with their employees and their customers.

“We provide mobile phones and hosted telephony along with linking into MS Teams which offers great scalability and flexibility.

“These products have proved vital as more and more people have been working from home.”

In addition to their work with cloud telephony, DF Communications are CityFibre partners and can assess whether a leased line is a good fit for your company.

Craig believes it is the firm’s award-winning customer service that sets it apart from its competitors.

He explained: “One of the things that sets us apart from others is our commitment to customer service and we want to make sure that people can communicate during these really tough times.”

Fiona added: “DF Communications have seen a high rise in the requirement for the setup of Telecommunications at home from mobile, VoIP and 4G connectivity – this side of the business has been extremely busy and proved very successful.

“Fortunately, some of the latest cloud products have been very well received by our clients as they have had to adapt. Even simple 4G solutions have proved crucial for some businesses.”

The company is advising people to look at their business-continuity plans due to ongoing concerns around coronavirus.

Not only do DF Communications continue to support their customers despite the unprecedented times, but also local businesses, as well.

Because of this, the company has shown its support for the new North-East Now campaign as it aims to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals and VisitAberdeenshire.

Fiona said: “We have always been a great ambassador of buying local and source all our services from other local businesses.

“There have been so many attempts for businesses to buy local and think it is more vital than ever for this to happen

“The North East Now website is a great way to promote local businesses and encourage people to support the local community. The addition of the “Sign Post” page is particularly helpful in these uncertain times.

“We regularly use the slogan ‘support local’ in our social media posts, so we think the initiative is fantastic. It demonstrates a great business community spirit.

“Looking forward, DF Communications plans to grow the cloud side of the business and help our customer base to make the most of the new technology that is out there.

“As well as this, we hope to make the transition from office to home working as stress-free as possible so that they can continue to communicate successfully with their own staff and customers in a safe environment.”

Contact DF Communications by emailing sales@dfcommunications.com or call 01224588844.

To find out more about North-East Now, visit northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot