North East Now: Determination of mother-daughter duo strengthens relationship and business alike

After being left with no way to promote her firm after the Covid-19 outbreak, a north-east business owner feared this would force her to close its doors indefinitely.

Alison Wells, the owner of Butterfly Fabrics, based on West High Street in Inverurie, was already weary of the future of her business when the north-east entered lockdown.

But if that were not enough already, the Butterfly Fabrics Facebook page was hacked, which daughter Esther says left her mum “with nothing”.

“Back in March of 2020, my mum’s doors were closed,” Esther added. “And the very same day, the business’s Facebook page with 1,000 likes got hacked.

“This was a devastating blow as this was my mum’s only online presence at the time – so she was left with nothing.

“But with me being an events co-ordinator in Glasgow, I was on furlough so this gave me a project to get her back up and running.

“We have done this, and it’s been a learning curve whilst we adapt the business and change with every announcement.”

Butterfly Fabrics is a small fabric and haberdashery store, supplying everything required for quilting, dressmaking and all sewing projects in between.

The business has been in Inverurie for many years, with Alison taking it over in 2008.

These past 12 months have been an uphill struggle for the mother-daughter duo, like many others, but their determination to succeed has been inspiring.

Esther added: “To help my mum in the beginning, I created a new Facebook account for her and started spreading her message to customers.

“Luckily within a few weeks, we were doing online sales and deliveries twice weekly, keeping Aberdeenshire sewing.

“The pair of us have also collaborated with other small businesses such as Gallus Masks.

“We have customers who have been keeping busy throughout lockdown and isolation by sewing, which we have been happy to help with.

“Many parents are teaching children to sew – programmes like the Great British Sewing Bee are making sewing ‘cool’ again – and we have been happy to help in any way we can.

“Sewing and crafting have proven to help with mental health and some of our amazing customers have made thousands of masks, scrub bags and many items for the NHS.

“Now a year on, we are still offering weekly deliveries of fabric, giving advice about your latest craft project via Facebook messenger, and now have an updated website coming soon.”

Both Alison and Esther are looking forward to opening their doors once again, having cemented Butterfly Fabrics as a much-loved local business part of Inverurie’s buzzing community.

The pair are backing Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North-East Now initiative, which is supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Esther said: “This year has very much encouraged myself and others to support local businesses and we need that support more than ever right now, so the North East Now website is a massive asset to the local area.

“I have also discovered some great businesses that I never knew of previously through these channels.

“Hopefully my mum and I will have our wonderful customers back in the shop again soon, but until then we will be growing our presence online.”

For more information on Butterfly Fabrics, visit www.butterflyfabricsinverurie.co.uk or the business’ Facebook page.

