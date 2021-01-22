North East Now: CSG continues to support and build solid relationships with local businesses during pandemic

North-east businesses have continued to do what they can to help and support each other throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

And independent, family-owned firm CSG – a leader in the commercial office cleaning sector in the area – is one of them.

Having been launched by Alan Merchant in 1992, CSG has had its roots firmly grounded in Aberdeen for nearly three decades.

Now run by Alan’s daughters Louise Buchan and Laura Sutherland, they remain committed to the company’s original mission – to provide a quality, reliable and trustworthy service to clients.

The company prides itself in boasting a dedicated team of well-trained staff that carry out their services to the highest of standards, which is now more crucial than ever with people being advised to observe physical distancing and good hygiene habits amidst the pandemic.

Director Louise Buchan said: “Our staff are much more than just employees to us, they are part of the CSG family and the backbone of our company.

“We make it a priority to appreciate and acknowledge their valuable contribution to CSG every single day.

“As proud as we are of our loyal staff, we know our clients are equally as proud of their offices and workspaces. We go above and beyond to provide excellence in cleaning to ensure our clients feel as safe and protected as possible in a spotlessly clean and hygienic work environment.

“We want to get it just right for your business and our team is focused on working closely with clients to fully understand specific cleaning requirements because we know there is no uniformed solution.”

Like their own workforce, CSG also enjoys building solid relationships with clients and fellow local businesses by providing the highest level of professionalism. Some of these relationships have lasted over 20 years.

The firm looks forward to continuing to spread and grow as it builds on its customised and flexible portfolio of services.

Louise explained they are backing the ongoing North East Now campaign, describing it as “a great initiative to promote local businesses in the north-east”.

Not only is North East Now shining a light on regional businesses, but it also boasts an online hub that makes it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more.

It is driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Louise added: “CSG are a supporter of local businesses and work with a lot of companies based in the region. North East Now grabbed our attention as it is so important to support local firms and the local economy.

“The website is a great place to find out about the wide variety of local businesses, what they can offer and how they are adapting. It is fantastic to see how people are modifying their practices to keep in business.

“CSG decided to reach out to become part of the movement of supporting local as now more than ever, it is important to do so, and North East Now is a fantastic place to find out how.”

