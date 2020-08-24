North-East Now: Covid-19 pandemic helps UK’s fastest growing tool distributor firm become ‘stronger company’

A north-east tool distributor firm has become a stronger company over recent months, despite the complications introduced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Based in Ellon, Toolden is one of Scotland’s largest power tool, hand tool, accessory and fixings distributors and has become one of the UK’s fastest growing tool suppliers.

With an extensive product range, the business is distributing to major brands – from Makita, DeWalt and Milwaukee, to Stanley, Bahco and many more – supporting and supplying all sectors including construction, engineering and agriculture.

But when lockdown measures were introduced across the country earlier this year, e-commerce and digital manager Eddie Grovu said the workforce had to think fast on what actions to take.

“It is very sad to see how Covid-19 has affected the world and our beloved north-east,” Eddie said.

“The team and I did everything in our power to maintain our levels, so that our colleagues job security will not be affected.

“We succeeded by increasing our product range, with over 30,000 lines now available. This has created a constant stream of supply for our customers, with a product offering covering for all trades, government bodies and DIY’ers.

“Moreover, we partnered with finance companies helping our customers with spreading the costs of their purchases. Additionally, we also introduced free delivery options.

“These have all proved incredibly successful. We have become a stronger company. Not only that, but we managed to secure the jobs of all of our colleagues, expand and recruit more staff – and we’re currently looking to expand more.

“We have got a warehouse capacity in excess of 80,000 square feet and now stock most of the lines for next day dispatch. Toolden also has dropship delivery points across the UK including Glasgow, East Anglia and the West Midlands.”

The 30-year-old from Aberdeen explained the firm’s main aim since its inception has been to provide a “one-stop shop” for customers requiring tools and consumables.

Eddie said: “Our whole business model has been developed around our customers and their needs.

“At first, we used to organise trade shows and distribute published marketing material. However, that has now changed and our marketing strategy evolved to mainly digital marketing and news media.

“Our business has been supplying in the north-east for over 30 years, but it wasn’t until 2016 when we ventured into the e-commerce business and launched our website.

“Since then, our company increased 10 fold, making us one of the major tool suppliers in the UK market. Our expected turnover for our next financial year is in excess of £30 million.

“We partnered with some of the UK’s elite marketing agencies, allowing us to reach wider markets and expand our operations.

“We are one of Scotland’s major Makita suppliers and we cannot thank our customers, suppliers and Toolden colleagues enough for their support and dedication.”

Looking ahead, the only way is up for the workforce. Eddie added: “Toolden would like to expand its operations even further.

“With Brexit approaching and almost 15% of our sales coming from the European market, we have plans in place to ensure we can continue our growth across the continent.

“We have many exciting product launches planned for this year and the next, and we look forward to becoming one of the UK’s biggest power tools supply hubs, situated right here in the north-east of Scotland.”

Eddie has shown his support for the new North-East Now campaign as it aims to promote local businesses battling through the pandemic.

The initiative – which is driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 106 and VisitAberdeenshire – will share inspirational and positive stories, encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Eddie said: “I believe that the website is a great addition to the region, allowing for locals and tourists to understand the local offering and discover the north-east.

“It’s very nice to see how many local businesses are featured on the website. This can only benefit the local economy and give us scope for moving forward, knowing that the support is there.”

To read more about the business, visit toolden.co.uk

To find out more about North-East Now, visit northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot