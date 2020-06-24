North-East Now: Businesses urged to embrace social media ‘power hour’ campaign

North-east businesses are being urged to participate in Aberdeen Journals’ social media “power hour” tomorrow, as part of the North-East Now campaign.

The Evening Express, Press & Journal, Society and Original 106 are aiming to promote the fantastic line-up of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire businesses as much as possible by staging the social media power hour from noon to 1pm.

This will involve the four titles’ Twitter accounts retweeting every tweet from local businesses using the hashtag #northeastisopen between the one-hour time slot. Firms are encouraged to post a picture of themselves at their business holding up a sign which reads #northeastisopen.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is a great opportunity for producers, shops and suppliers, venues and others to let people know that they are open for business.

“The more that take part, the stronger the message to consumers will be – that there are lots of ways, both big and small, they can support local and help light a fire under our regional economy so we are actively encouraging all organisations to get involved.”

North-East Now aims to shine a light on local businesses which have been significantly affected since the Scottish Government introduced lockdown measures in March.

It will allow people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic, pulling together a range of information, directories and blogs to create a one-stop online resource.

Aberdeen Journals will be running their own power hour in order to give these north-east businesses a platform to show the region that they are open.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “Local businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and the impact of Covid-19 has been huge on them.

“They need our support now more than ever and the North-East Now campaign is a way of shining a light on the great businesses we have and showing our support.

“Our power hour is an opportunity for businesses to let the people of the north-east know they are open and to use the reach of the Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 brands to get to as many people as possible and share this really positive message.

“I would encourage as many businesses, big and small, to take part to help create a great buzz about what the north-east has to offer.

“This is a way of supporting the industry and something we will look to continue doing in the difficult weeks and months ahead.”

Editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell said: “The purpose of our titles is to improve the welfare of the communities we serve. It’s as simple as that.

“We do this in many different ways across the year.

“But right now – and for the coming months – the best way we can support our communities is through relentless and determined backing for the local economy as it emerges from lockdown.

“Businesses are fragile. Consumer confidence is fragile.

“At this critical juncture the Press and Journal and the Evening Express is launching this campaign and calls on readers to support local traders in any way they can.”

Visit northeastnow.scot to find out more.

THE POWER HOUR

Aberdeen Journals’ power hour will take place tomorrow from noon-1pm on Twitter.

To take part and spread the message that your business is open throughout the pandemic, just follow the steps below:

1. Write #northeastisopen on a piece of paper/card/banner

2. Take a picture of employees or owners holding the sign with the hashtag outside or inside your business

3. Upload the image to Twitter on Thursday between noon and 1pm including the hashtag #northeastisopen on your post

The, Evening Express, Press and Journal, Original, Society and Original 106 will all retweet your post within the power hour.