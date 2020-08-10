North-East Now: Better your health, lifestyle and fitness with Aberdeen’s one2one clinic

An Aberdeen diet clinic is helping residents achieve their goals to improve their fitness, health and lifestyle.

The one2one diet – originally known as the Cambridge Diet – has helped a vast amount of people in the local area, as well as worldwide, lose weight and live healthier, happier lives.

And after sampling the diet for herself several years ago, Michelle Wilson – owner of the one2one clinic on Albyn Terrace, Aberdeen – was eager to help others on their own weight loss journeys.

She has now backed the North-East Now campaign, driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, and backed by Hampton, Aberdeen Journals and VisitAberdeenshire, which aims to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michelle, a multi award-winning gold champion consultant, said: “Formally working in the oil and gas industry – predominantly in the Middle East – when I returned home to Aberdeen, I met my husband and quickly we were delighted to be pregnant with our son.

“As a first time mum, I did what most do – give into cravings and used my pregnancy as a pass to “eat for two”. And steadily thoughout my pregnancy, I gained four-and-half stone.

“Filled with mixed emotions of having a beautiful healthy baby, I was utterly miserable with my post-baby body.

“It was at this point that I started the one2one Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, and it completely changed my life in every way possible. I lost the same amount of weight I gained in just five months and had never felt better.

“I was ready to get back out into the world, however Aberdeen in 2017 was struggling with another oil recession. I was a changed person, a new mother, there were very few jobs available and I felt a change was needed.

“It was at this point that I decided I wanted to help other people achieve their weight loss goals as I had. I retrained and became an accredited one2one diet consultant in May 2017.”

Michelle, 34, works on a private consultation basis with clients, introducing them to a simple six step plan utilising meal replacement or combination meal plans.

With each individual having a different goal and dietary requirements, Michelle works on tailoring the diet perfectly to each and every client.

“There is a full medical protocol completed for each client- as health is at the core of our values,” Michelle added.

“Clients have a weekly appointment where we track and celebrate their weight loss, plan clear goals and work together to change habits and relationships with food.

“This could be in the form of face-to-face meetings (socially distanced) or Zoom calls, as well as via my social media support group – a lot of consultants have their slimmers on a WhatsApp group, which is great for providing hints and tips or product hacks, and ongoing mentoring service.

“Overall, my aim is to make sure clients are happy, achieving their weekly goals and long term goals. It’s all about our clients at the clinic.”

Individuals are always welcome to get in touch with Michelle or visit the clinic itself, which is open Monday to Friday.

Michelle said: “I love meeting people and getting to know them, so I can tailor the diet to their specific needs and lifestyle.

“The products are delicious, nutritious and there’s a big selection available, while the clinic environment is light, bright, cheerful and welcoming but still professional.

“I strive to make sure that anyone who walks through my door is instantly put at ease as it can be a big step.

“With the new regulations in place for Covid-19, my clinic is professionally sterilised by S3 (Sudelac Sanitising Services) using their 30-day treatment, and all touch point surfaces are cleaned after each client with S3 proven products.

“Face masks are encouraged and sanitiser is provided, too. But while the clinic is closed, consultations via FaceTime are provided and I’m available to chat on WhatsApp and the clinic’s closed Facebook group.”

Michelle is keen to spread awareness of her clinic’s services in order to help people across the north-east reach their weightloss goals.

With that said, the diet consultant reached out to North-East Now to do just that.

“I am a small business owner and being the first exclusive use one2one diet clinic in Aberdeen, I have always been client focused,” Michelle said.

“Now I feel it’s time to extend my reach, where I know more people than ever are struggling with their weight and trying to keep control of the situation.”

Michelle added: “I think the campaign is hugely helpful and it shows how different businesses are adapting in a situation that is effecting us all.

“At a time where we can feel isolated, it’s important to remember we are all in this together.”

