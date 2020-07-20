North-East Now: Accountancy service thrives during Covid-19 pandemic

A local and trusted accountancy service has “thrived” in lockdown after being forced to diversify its operations.

A crisis can have many implications for businesses. But right from the beginning, TaxAssist recognised that clear communication was crucial in order to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm – which has branches in Aberdeen, Banchory, Dundee and Inverurie – was one step ahead at all times, ensuring its workforce remained at hand for people who required their services.

It was established in 2009 and was acquired by current co-owners Steven Mearns and Cameron Allan in 2017. Over the past three years, TaxAssist has experienced impressive growth.

Steven has backed the North-East Now campaign recently launched to help promote businesses and share inspirational stories encouraging people to buy local.

Driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals and VisitAberdeenshire.

On how the dedicated team had to adapt, Steven said: “We wanted to make sure we understood the key concerns of our stakeholders, and this approach was pivotal as we worked hard to assist and support business continuity and reputation beyond the Covid-19 infection.

“We kept everyone working, using our Hosted Desktop Environment along with Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Skype for meetings, which proved more than satisfactory and it’s something we’ve decided to build into our day-to-day practice.

“The team got comfortable with video-conferencing and really valued its benefits and this, in part, enabled us to achieve 100% productivity from home and allowed us to keep our clients engaged and informed. And, as a result, our business grew – not just in financial terms but staff numbers too.”

TaxAssist is a professional services firm offering a full range of business support services to small businesses – from book keeping to corporation tax returns and everything in between.

As an accounting business that thrives on face-to-face interaction, TaxAssist was open-minded and welcomed video-conferencing tools as a way of communicating with open arms. And they are continuing to aid local businesses as much as possible.

Cameron said: “TaxAssist offers tax advice to individuals who need help with their tax returns and organising their affairs in a tax efficient way.

“For small businesses and their owners, we offer all sorts of advice, as well as support services such as payroll, tax, accounting, book keeping and VAT returns.

“It benefits the people of the north-east because we offer a very high quality, professional support service in local settings at affordable prices. So we are doing our bit to ensure the success of the small businesses in our area which benefits us all.

“We adapted our practice during the pandemic and we’re still here to support, guide and provide the best advice and information throughout the new normal and beyond.”

Steven added: “We feel very fortunate to be in a position to support people during challenging times.

“It was very challenging having to adapt our services. As we operate from shop fronts, it’s a big part of our DNA that we have face-to-face interactions with potential and existing clients.

“It was very challenging for the staff too, being removed from the social settings of our offices and placed in the isolation of their homes.

“We implemented various support mechanisms including one to ones and group calls to ensure everyone remained connected, and to try to identify where we could offer additional support.”

Looking ahead, Cameron and Steven are planning to open two further north-east-based offices in the next few years. The dynamic duo are backing the new North-East Now campaign, considering it as a “very positive” addition to the region.

“We think it’s important for people to know and to hear some positive business news among all the negativity that there is in the news at the moment,” Steven added.

“We need all the energy we can muster to support our business community, and North-East Now is a brilliant platform to make it easier for us all to buy local.

“Buy local is a campaign we at TaxAssist have been supporting for many years and you can see our buy local stickers in many local businesses in the areas, around our offices in Aberdeen and Deeside.”

For more on the North-East Now initiative, visit northeastnow.scot