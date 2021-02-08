North East Now: Aberdeen video production company to create series of films that highlight local success stories

A media production company is creating a series of films celebrating the success of local projects.

Signal is working for Aberdeenshire Council and ORE Catapult to support the promotion of local and national economic development.

The company will create 22 films under the contract showcasing the work of projects helping to improve community amenities, boost local businesses and creating opportunities for people with disabilities.

They will feature a range of European-funded and community-led local development (CLLD) programmes developed in Aberdeenshire since 2014.

Jamie Baikie, managing director of Signal, spoke out about the project and his support for the North-East Now initiative which is helping local businesses during the pandemic.

He said: “As we enter our 10th year in business, this is a fantastic start to 2021 with all these contracts totalling a six-figure sum.

“We are particularly proud to work with Aberdeenshire Council and get the opportunity to shine a light on the many success stories across the north-east, as well as showcase the innovation, ingenuity and determination of our local community”.

ORE Catapult is the UK’s leading technology innovation and research centre for offshore renewable energy, supporting over 800 small businesses.

And following a UK-wide competitive tender, Signal is the only company in Scotland to be awarded the contract to supply videography services for the next two years.

The work is expected to focus on producing films covering technology, innovation and research of renewable energy facilities, including aerial filming using drones.

Like Signal’s future film releases, the North East Now campaign has also been shining a beacon on the array of local businesses that have continued to battle through the coronavirus pandemic.

It has launched a number of initiatives in order to promote companies, large and small, across the region that have been significantly affected since the outbreak.

This included a Power Hour and Power Week – allowing firms to boost their exposure on social media – and a Christmas campaign, which was introduced to inspire shoppers to support local businesses over the festive period.

Driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, it is backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Speaking on North East Now, Mr Baikie described it as “an ideal platform for promoting positive local business stories and industry achievements among the north-east community”.

“As a small business, we really value this kind of support,” he added.

