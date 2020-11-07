North East Now: 21-year-old’s mobile car cleaning service has proved ‘highly successful’ over course of pandemic

A north-east man who launched a mobile car cleaning service during the coronavirus pandemic says the move has proved “highly successful”.

Marcus Mitchell from Bridge of Don has provided a wide variety of services with his company, known as Mitchell’s Detailing, since 2018.

But earlier this year, the 21-year-old decided to expand his offering further by launching a mobile service for customers, something that Marcus says has received “phenomenal” feedback.

“The business was launched in 2018 with me carrying out the odd jobs on family cars, but I finally bit the bullet and went full-time self-employed in May 2020,” Marcus added.

“I love taking care of our clients’ cars right on their doorstep. I have everything from wash mitts to running water onboard our van.

“It’s been highly popular for the people of the north-east to get their cars cleaned at places of work, as well as those who are offshore.

“It’s also proved useful in helping those based in remote areas, without a water supply or living in flats and find it hard to get to a car wash.

“We really do put our best efforts into people’s cars and love the reactions we get from some of our customers when they’re all cleaned up.”

The business owner has also recently opened up a new unit, based on Farburn Terrace in Dyce.

And he is backing the NE Now campaign launched during the pandemic to help other businesses.

Driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Marcus carries out technical jobs at his new base including machine polishing.

© DCT Media

He said: “The new unit is a fantastic space for me to get cars looking their absolute best.

“I have also just employed my first employee, Aron, who has been brilliant. I have had lots of great reviews about him already.

“Word of mouth has been our main promoting strategy, once one person gets their car done, a lot of family and friends follow.

“I also have the usual social media pages and run various competitions to get ourselves known, as well as take photos of the customers’ cars to promote on our pages.”

Speaking on becoming self-employed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Marcus said he was “very reluctant” to take the jump.

He added: “It was a risk, but I figured if I put the effort in, why shouldn’t I do it?

“The support I’ve had from family has been amazing. My grandad has been teaching me the business side of things, whereas my mum and girlfriend Claire have spent their weekends painting my new office and editing the photos for social media.

“More recently, with more people getting back to work and using their cars more often, we have been fairly busy.

“Our future plans would be to just keep customers happy with the work we are doing and hopefully get another mobile van on the go, and perhaps expand more in the motor trade.

“I’d also like to train up some youngsters from the north-east, too.”

