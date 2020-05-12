Show Links
North-east NHS workers celebrated on International Nurses Day

by Lauren Jack
12/05/2020, 1:04 pm Updated: 12/05/2020, 2:06 pm
A touching video celebrating the hard work of north-east nurses has been shared to mark International Nurses Day.

The tribute to the hard work of all NHS Grampian staff was shared on Twitter by the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

It features a number of art pieces, photographs, and of course nurses, celebrating their dedication and hard work.