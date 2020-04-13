North-east NHS staff’s delight as comfort boxes arrive

Medical staff on the north-east’s front line against the coronavirus have thanked people for their comfort box donations.

More than 100 of them were delivered to staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and deliveries will resume tomorrow.

The Evening Express and Original 106 are backing the campaign which is being spearheaded by the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund.

Each of the containers are filled with items as varied as hand cream, face wipes, Pot Noodles, snack bars and bottles of juice.

Helen Paddon, critical care nurse manager at NHS Grampian, said: “The response from the public to the comfort box appeal has been phenomenal given the short length of time it has been up and running and we’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’.

“The staff greatly appreciate the generosity of everyone and these boxes really will make a difference and bring a smile to the faces of staff at a very tough time.”

Volunteers who dropped off the first lot of comfort boxes last week were treated to a round of applause from the staff who picked them up.

Every box is loaded at Sheddocksley Baptist Church’s Fine Peace Cafe, which is the distribution centre for the project.

Cath Bonnar, senior charge nurse, added her thanks for the comfort boxes and other vital donations NHS Grampian have received as they deal with the pandemic.

She said: “We’re here every day doing our job, at an exceptionally trying time, and to know we have the support of the public, who ultimately we are here to help, and that they are doing what they can to help us in return means so much to us all.

“We’ve already seen so many other donations arrive at the hospital, and other facilities in the past weeks – from meals to donations of PPE, to hand sanitiser and so much more – it has all been hugely appreciated.” Once the comfort boxes have been packed they are loaded into two vans provided by the John Clark Motor Group.

The company’s aftersales manager Garry Robertson said: “It is a great honour to be invited to participate in such a worthwhile project at this time.

“The delivery of these boxes is such an emotional experience personally, the smiles on the faces of the staff is so nice to witness.

“Much has been made of the dangers the NHS staff are facing daily, hopefully the arrival of the “smile” comfort boxes, will help them cope with life away from the front line.”

Following a break for Easter the comfort boxes will be delivered to NHS Grampian sites again from tomorrow.

Operational manager of NHS Grampian charities Sheena Lonchay said they have had positive feedback from health service staff who receive the boxes.

She said: “We’ve had some lovely messages from people and they are quite touched by everything we are doing for them.

“In the grand scheme of things it is not very much to give people a cup of soup and a packet of crisps but everyone is delighted.

“When we arrived with our delivery, the management team came out and they applauded us.

“It was very touching and unexpected.

“We are doing our little bit by putting a few things in a box. As long as this carries on we will continue making up our boxes.”

Showing that you care

How to donate

Any companies looking to donate items for the comfort boxes can visit the Fine Peace Cafe on Eday Walk between 9am and noon or contact nhgs.involve@nhs.net

What’s needed

The kind of items the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund wants to collect include juice, cereal bars, face wipes, hand cream and any foods that can be prepared with a kettle.

Or donate cash

Cash donations to support the delivery of comfort boxes can be made to the Coronavirus Support Fund at nhsgcharities.com/donate