The backlog created by Covid-19 could take NHS Grampian years to clear, bosses have admitted.

As the pandemic began to took hold in the north-east, the decision was taken to scale back all but the most urgent procedures to minimise the chance of the health board being overwhelmed.

That meant that although trauma and cancer surgery continued, procedures such as hernia operations and hip replacements did not.

As a result, a “health debt” has been created, according to deputy chief officer of acute Cameron Matthew.

Although chiefs are confident of being able to clear the backlog, Cameron warned it could take several years.

Because services will be stretched, the public will be asked to take more responsibility for their own health in future.

However, Cameron believes the pandemic has shown it is possible.

“We have contributed to a ‘health debt’,” he said.

“If someone was waiting for a hip replacement last March, that’s not been done yet. There are people who have had a continued level of disablement because of us not being able to do it so we are really conscious of that.

“It’s not just the pain or disablement – it’s the impact of not being able to go to work, not being able to contribute to society.

“The health debt is massive and it’s going to take us a very long time to repair that.

“We are going to have to ask the population to actively look after their own health to a greater extent than they have done in the past. It’s the right thing to do as a responsible citizen.

“People have done it for the last few months and that’s going to be the message from the health service going forward.”

NHS Grampian will also learn lessons from the pandemic – and is better placed to deal with a future major health event as a result, according to Cameron.

“As a department we changed the way we managed, even from the first spike to the second,” he said.

“We were much more data-driven – instead of doing lots of moves very quickly to create lots of capacity, we maximised our ability to do planned care right up to the moment we couldn’t any more. Planning was much improved, which you would expect to happen.

“It’s utilising the data on a daily basis and having a projection that allows you to make decisions. Communication and sharing is also vital, whether that’s the daily brief to staff or keeping the public informed. If people understand the hospital is under pressure they will behave in a way that manages that.

“People have really bought into knowing where to turn to get information. We are not shut but we are seeing more of the patients we need to see. There’s still an element of people waiting longer than they need to and we are sorry for that.

“I think the lessons we learn from any incident make us better. There will be an awful lot of lessons to learn from. Our planning and our plans will get better.

“While we were doing this we still managed to deal with a major incident when there was the train crash. Thankfully that didn’t result in a lot of people ending up in the hospital.

“Regrettably, there were people who died or were injured, but we have even learned from that on how we manage a major incident while delivering on a pandemic.

“I think we have got much better, so if it was to happen again we would be in a much better position.”

Cameron also paid tribute to the health board’s “outstanding” staff – from doctors and nurses to those working behind the scenes.

“The staff have been absolute heroes, and that’s from every level,” he said.

“One of the underestimated groups are the people who work in the coffee shop. We have got these cheery people working away in PPE delivering coffees, and it’s the same as the guys who work in Marks and Spencer at the hospital.

“They are one of the strongest teams and keep everyone going by coming in every day. Every single member of staff has been outstanding.