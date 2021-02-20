North-east newsagent thrives after sisters take on business

A north-east newsagent taken over by two sisters from the local area has been thriving under their ownership.

Teresa Broere and Leanne Duncan, also known as The Paper Girls in their local community, bought the small newsagent on Charleston Road in Aboyne after being furloughed last summer.

The siblings, who were brought up in the area, had always been interested in running a business together.

So when the opportunity arose to take on the premises, originally named The Paper Shop, in July 2020, they grabbed it.

Teresa, from Logie Coldstone, said: “Both of us were furloughed due to Covid-19 lockdown last summer.

“The pair of us always thought about working together running our own business, but with a growing family and other commitments, it never came to pass.”

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Leanne, who lives in Aboyne, added: “One day last July, Teresa said ‘let’s buy the paper shop’ to me. I was a bit concerned about it at the time. But six months later, here we are owning our very own shop with a thriving business.

“Within our first three months of trading, we became well known within the community as The Paper Girls.”

Before developing The Paper Girls brand, Leanne worked in the hospitality industry, social care and worked as an estate agent latterly.

Teresa was a parish assistant and has been a local preacher for the Church of Scotland over the last 20 years.

“As this was an existing busy small newsagent within the village, Leanne and I were aware that we had to jump on a very fast-moving train that was going at high speed,” Teresa said. “We had to adapt and learn very fast.

“We knew that starting our own business would be hard through the coronavirus lockdown. And it certainly did have its challenges.”

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Leanne added: “The challenges started at the beginning, with all of the solicitors, banking and finding out information about running a business.

“The pair of us did have support from the previous owners, who gave us the time to help out with training information and general running of the shop itself.

“We were let down badly by the banking system. As a result, the suppliers did not want to work with us until we had proof of business facilities.

“Until the day of signing over, it was very stressful for all concerned.”

Teresa and Leanne have shown their determination to succeed and have had constant support from their families since rebranding to The Paper Girls.

Leanne’s 10-year-old daughter, Maizie, went as far as designing their logo and compass print used for the business’ merchandise.

“All our families have been involved from the start and continue to be very much part of the everyday running of the shop,” Leanne said.

“Teresa and I have overcome the coronavirus lockdown restrictions and regulations, as well as the worst winter in 10 years, and are still standing.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“We have worked seven days a week on 12-hour shifts for the last three months. It has been challenging at times but our strength, determination and family support network have given us the strength to keep going and smiling.

“Although the hours are long and we are learning every day, we are really enjoying ourselves.”

The shop has a delivery service delivering copies of the Evening Express and sister paper the P&J to homes across the area.

Teresa added: “The services we offer include a home delivery newspaper service, which spans a 30-mile radius within Aboyne and surrounding areas. These include isolating members of the community.

“Our carbon footprint is really important to us, so we are trying to use and work with local suppliers as far as we possibly can in all aspects of the shop.

“We deal with over 300 papers on a daily basis delivering seven days a week, delivering to isolating members of the community.

“Within our shop, we sell basic food essentials, a wide range of fresh products such as milk, eggs, pies, pastries and ready meals, as well as stationary, magazines and cards.

“We also have our own special The Paper Girls Blend Roaring Stag coffee, freshly brewed daily.”

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

From the beginning, the sisters’ ethos has always been “to put the community at the heart of everything we do”.

“This was always our passion having worked with people all our lives,” Leanne said.

“The pair of us have been very much welcomed by all our customers and the wider community.

“Our customers have found the shop warm, welcoming and always have time for a blether as Covid-19 has had a huge impact on everyone’s wellbeing and a smile goes a long way.

“Our social media platforms have been very successful in contacting the wider community, who have maybe not been here before. We also use our local magazine, The Fountain, as our advertisement within the community.

“Some people have asked how have we worked together so closely without falling out! And our answer is, we know each other so well and when to separate.

“Teresa and I are very proud of what we have achieved so far and look forward to the business growing in the future.”

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

The shop is open from 4.45am to 3pm Monday to Saturday and 6am to noon on Sundays. This will be reviewed when the current lockdown is over.

Email thepapergirls607@gmail.com to find out more information