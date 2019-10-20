North-east networking group to celebrate 10th anniversary with ball

A north-east networking organisation is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a celebration ball.

Aberdeen Young Professionals’ third annual event will mark a decade of fulfilling the group’s mission of connecting like-minded young people based in the Granite City or the surrounding area.

The glamorous ball will take place at the Sandman Signature Hotel on November 1 and the success and achievements of the mentors and mentees on the group’s AYP Mentorship programme will be honoured.

The initiative helps senior business leaders connect with young talent across the north-east.

The ball will also include welcome drinks, a meal, live entertainment, guest speakers, networking opportunities and a charity raffle with plenty of prizes.

Mick Beavers, who is the managing director of event sponsor Control Valve Solutions, said: “Control Valve Solutions are delighted to be sponsoring the 2019 AYP Ball, as we are also celebrating 10 years of business. I have also just nominated myself to become a mentor on the programme.

“The success of AYP, following 10 years of hard work and dedication to the future of Aberdeen, is amazing to see. I am very proud to be a small part of this for 2019.”

Tickets remain on sale for the event and can be purchased from bit.ly/2VDk11G