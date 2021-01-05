North-east neighbours win £1,000 in People’s Postcode Lottery

Two people in Aberdeen are celebrating after their postcode saw them scoop £1,000 each.

The neighbours, who live on the Lang Stracht, won the cash after their postcode, AB15 6TU, was announced as the daily prize winner on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “What an amazing surprise to kick-off 2021. A huge congratulations to our winners in Aberdeen.

“I’m sure they’ll enjoy spending the cash and treat themselves to something special.”

At least 32% of ticket sales go to good causes, and the competition has so far raised more than £600 million in the UK and worldwide.

The draw won by the Lang Stracht residents was promoted by WaterAid, which has received nearly £16 million thanks to the postcode lottery.

The international not-for-profit organisation focuses on providing clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene.