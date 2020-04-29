North-east neighbours win £1,000 each in People’s Postcode Lottery

Three people in a north-east village have each landed a £1,000 windfall.

The neighbours from Provost Florence Drive in Oldmeldrum won the cash on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Bosses from the lottery announced the residents as winners of their daily prize when AB51 0GG was announced the winning postcode in the People’s Postcode Lottery today.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt congratulated the winners and hopes they spend the cash on “something nice.”

She said: “I’m sure this windfall will help lift the spirits of our winners in Oldmeldrum and I hope they’re able to treat themselves to something nice.

“Well done to all those who have picked up the prize.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.