North-east neighbours celebrate after winning £1,000 each in Postcode Lottery

Two neighbours in a north-east town are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each in the postcode lottery.
The residents on Dunvegan Place in Ellon scoped the cash prize after their postcode, AB41 9TF, was announced as a winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery today.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What lovely news for our winners. Congratulations to them and I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”
A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities, with players of People’s Postcode Lottery raising over £600 million for thousands of good causes.
This draw was promoted on behalf of Clic Sargent which has received more than £10.9 million in funding thanks to players.
The charity provides vital emotional, practical, financial and clinical support to young cancer patients and their families during and after treatment.
