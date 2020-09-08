North-east neighbours celebrate after winning £1,000 each in Postcode Lottery

Two neighbours in a north-east town are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each in the postcode lottery.

The residents on Dunvegan Place in Ellon scoped the cash prize after their postcode, AB41 9TF, was announced as a winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery today.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What lovely news for our winners. Congratulations to them and I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities, with players of People’s Postcode Lottery raising over £600 million for thousands of good causes.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Clic Sargent which has received more than £10.9 million in funding thanks to players.

The charity provides vital emotional, practical, financial and clinical support to young cancer patients and their families during and after treatment.