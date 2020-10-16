North-east neighbours celebrate after lottery win

Two north-east neighbours are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The lucky winners from Keith netted the windfall when AB55 5DQ was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “What a brilliant way to start the weekend! Congratulations to the winners, I hope they have fun spending the cash.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities, with players of People’s Postcode Lottery raising more than £600m to date for thousands of good causes in Great Britain and beyond.

The draw was promoted on behalf of the Postcode Community Trust which provides funding to improve community health and wellbeing, increase participation in arts and physical recreation and reduce isolation.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.