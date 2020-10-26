North-east neighbours celebrate £1,000 lottery win

Two people in a north-east village are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Fettercairn neighbours netted the windfall when AB30 1YW was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery last Friday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “A big congratulations to our winners in Fettercairn today. What a great way to end the week. I’m sure they’ll enjoy spending the cash and treat themselves to something special.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

The draw was promoted on behalf of Barnardo’s which has received more than £5.2 million in funding thanks to players.

Barnardo’s works to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children through essential services, campaigning and research.

The children’s charity work directly with more than 300,000 children, young people and families.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, go to www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.