North-east nature reserve’s In Tune With Nature winner announced

Twelve winners of a national music contest have been announced.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and Fèis Rois partnered up for In Tune with Nature, which asked entrants to compose a piece of music inspired by one of 10 national nature reserves across Scotland.

Forvie National Nature Reserve in the north-east was one of 10 places featured in the contest.

Entrants composed music ranging from classical to pop with songs written in Gaelic, Scots, Shetland dialect and English.

The competition was judged by a panel of well-known faces from the Scottish music industry, including Julie Fowlis, Vic Galloway, Gill Maxwell and Karine Polwart, and is part of the celebrations for the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Broadcaster, author and musician, Vic Galloway said: “This has been an interesting and satisfying project to be involved in, and I was honoured to be asked to assess so many brilliant applicants.

“Although it has been an epic task listening to almost 150 musical compositions, I’ve loved the sheer passion and diversity of music on offer – from classical to traditional, acoustic song writing to electronica, spoken word to rock, and way beyond.

“For these stunning Scottish nature reserves, I think we have some worthy winners and some extraordinary music to accompany them.”

The winner chosen for Forvie reserve was James Lindsay, a musician, composer and educator now based in Glasgow.

He plays bass with award-winning contemporary folk group Breabach, while also being an in-demand session artist on the folk and jazz scenes. His debut solo album Strand was released in 2017 to critical acclaim.

James said: “Gaither reflects the changing role Forvie has played over the course of history in supporting its inhabitants and visitors.

“The piece features a bed of audio which I recorded at the Forvie shoreline a few years ago whilst visiting my family in Inverurie. The melody and orchestration aim to reflect the shifting sands, the movement of the sea and the constant change of visitors to the area.

“The writing and production process took place during the Covid-19 lockdown with each contributor recording/engineering from home.”

The music composed by each of the musicians will be released later in the year with accompanying films.

A preview of James Lindsay’s piece, Gaither is available now. For more information on James, see www.jameslindsaymusic.com.

The 12 winning entries were composed by musicians ranging from established artists like Marie Fielding, a lecturer at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and James Lindsay, a musician with renowned folk band, Breabach, to emerging young artists such as Malin Lewis, Neil Sutcliffe and Roo Geddes.

Entrants aged 16 and over were invited to compose a piece of music inspired by one of 10 national nature reserves across Scotland. Winners receive a £500 cash prize. Each winner will also have the opportunity to collaborate with a professional film maker to make a film on the nature reserve that inspired their music.