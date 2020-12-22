North-east nature reserve sees increase in visitors

A north-east nature reserve saw an increase in visitors this year.

St Cyrus National Nature Reserve experienced an upsurge in visitors in 2020, as part of more than a million estimated visitors to NNRs across Scotland.

The figure is an increase from an estimated 650,000 in recent years.

The increase, initially due to lockdown, was followed by continued interest and enthusiasm across the nation for spending time in nature throughout this difficult year.

NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “People throughout Scotland have been enjoying spending time outdoors more than ever in 2020.

“Nature is helping us all cope with anxiety throughout this difficult time and strengthening our resilience.

“I’d encourage people to get out and enjoy their local national nature reserves over the holiday season, following the latest government guidelines.

“Our nature reserve staff have highlighted some spectacular sights to see on our reserves this winter.”

She added: “It’s been amazing to see so many people enjoying our reserves this year, but we’d also like to remind people to protect our reserves for future generations.

“For example please don’t litter or light campfires, as these can damage plants, trees and wildlife.”