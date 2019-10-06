North-east nature reserve opens to public

A north-east nature reserve has opened to the public.

The Arnhall Moss Local Nature Reserve Discovery Trail was officially opened as part of a partnership project between Elrick Primary, Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service and energy firm TAQA.

Peter Argyle, chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “Arnhall Moss is a valuable asset in Westhill and is enjoyed by many people who use the area to enjoy peace and tranquillity.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“The Moss is also used regularly by local schools and groups and, with the help of Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service, they learn about their local environment and how to care for it.

“The trail will help pupils and visitors to learn about the different plant and animals that make this area so wonderful.

“I would like to thank all the partners in this project for all their support in making this possible.”