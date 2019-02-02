North-east musicians invited to pay tribute to Duncan McRobb

A call has been made for traditional musicians across the north-east to turn out and give a tune at the funeral of the “most Scottish person ever”.

Alexander Duncan McRobb, known as Duncan, who died from prostate cancer aged 86 on January 25, was passionate about Scotland and its people.

As a fitting tribute for the much-loved grandfather, daughter-in-law Nikki McRobb has issued a call for folk musicians from all over the north-east to attend a celebration of his life on Monday.

She said: “It’s hard to explain Duncan without having met him but before he died, we all had to make him a few promises.

“One was that he was able to die at home. The others were that his funeral would not be morbid, everyone would have to be smiling, and we would not spend a lot of money.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, just to give him the kind of funeral that he wanted.”

Nikki hopes that musicians from all over the north-east will descend on the Toby Carvery on North Anderson Drive to celebrate Scotland, and Duncan’s life.

She said: “I just want people to come with instruments and be happy, and for it to be impromptu and spontaneous and a real celebration of the country and of people.”

Duncan, a long-time SNP member, was part of the local branch in Inverurie, but he never let his strong political news get in the way of getting on with others.

Nikki said: “Obviously we’re all heartsore that he’s gone, because he was such a caring man that was so kind to everyone he would meet.

“His form of nationalism was a love of country and of people.”

Nikki also describes Duncan as the “most Scottish person ever”.

She said: “I truly believe that.”

Originally born in the north-east before moving to the central belt with his family, he returned to Inverurie in 2015.

Throughout his life, Duncan held a number of jobs, serving in the Army, as well as a stint in the Merchant Navy and a few years working on Indian tea plantations.

Throughout his life, Duncan had a profound effect on many people, the extent of which was only shown after he passed.

Nikki said: “We’ve had so many lovely letters from people about how Duncan has impacted their lives.

“One lady told us that she suffered from anxiety during her teenage years, and Duncan helped her through that when he was a school bus driver, now she’s a mental health nurse.

“It’s amazing to hear about the effect that he’s had on people.”

Duncan is survived by his four children, Kirsty, Gail, Alexander and Fraser, along with five grandchildren.