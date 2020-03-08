North-east musicians invited to create works inspired by nature reserve

North-east musicians are being invited to show their love of the outdoors by writing music inspired by the coasts and waters of Scotland’s nature reserves.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and Fèis Rois have partnered up for In Tune with Nature, which asks entrants to compose a piece of music inspired by one of 10 national nature reserves across Scotland.

Forvie National Nature Reserve in the north-east is one of 10 places featured in the contest.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Daryl Short, SNH’s reserve manager at Forvie, said: “We have such an amazing variety of marine wildlife and seabirds in Scotland, as well as stunning beaches, lochs and rivers.

“Music and nature have so much in common – they’re both moving and give us so much pleasure.

“We can’t wait to hear what people come up with to make us see these special places in a new light.”

Winners will receive a £500 cash prize, as well as the opportunity to take part in live performances throughout the year.

Each winner will also make a film on the nature reserve which inspired their music with a professional film-maker.

The contest closes on May 31, with winners announced on June 26. For information on how to enter, visit www.nature.scot