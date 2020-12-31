North-east musicians gear up for Lockdown Live festival to mark the start of 2021

After entertaining thousands of people during lockdown, musicians from across the north-east are preparing to do it all again.

The first-ever Lockdown Live Aberdeenshire was held in March at the height of the coronavirus crisis with 20 performers taking part.

Now they are preparing for their online new year party on Saturday with 13 acts all ready to entertain people in the comfort of their own homes.

Music fans will be able to attend the concert via a link that will be posted on the Lockdown Live Facebook page.

It begins at 1.15pm with eight-year-old piper Liam Keatings opening the proceedings and runs until 9.30pm when final act Not All Princesses take to the stage.

© Supplied by Andy Robbins

Andy Robbins from Meikle Wartle is one of the organisers and is also performing with son Ben on Saturday afternoon.

The duo played together on the Lockdown Live Aberdeenshire Facebook page on Christmas Day and Andy hopes to repeat that.

He said: “On Christmas Day I said to my son do you want to play a couple of songs with me. He agreed and we had a phenomenal response.

“There is still a need to entertain people and by doing it this way it is free and safe.

“I’ve got thousands of pounds of music equipment just sitting about doing nothing so it is good to use it and bring music into people’s homes.

“I want people to be entertained and to be happy.”

Andy works with Lockdown Live founder Veronica Largue and three other people to maintain the social media site.

Each of the acts for the first event of 2021 will have a 45-minute slot to perform their set.

Andy said that with many of the musicians have already been involved in the first Lockdown Live they were keen to be part of it once again.

He said: “All of the slots were filled within 30 minutes of us asking our previous performers if they would like to jump in.

“Their response has been nothing short of amazing and it makes us so proud that we created the group way back in March and it’s still going strong with circa 37,000 members.”

For more information and the online event’s full line-up visit bit./2QHf46Q