North-east musician raises thousands for charity that helped him after cancer diagnosis

A popular north-east musician has raised thousands of pounds for the charity which helped him after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Award-winning fiddler Paul Anderson organised a star-studded music variety show earlier this year with Trainspotting star and Elgin-born actor, Kevin McKidd.

Film-maker Richard Jobson and River City actor Iain Robertson were also involved in the event.

They raised £14,562 for the Friends of Anchor charity at the concert in the Music Hall, Aberdeen, on May 3.

Paul, who was diagnosed with high-grade non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September, has now taken part in a bell-ringing ceremony to mark the end of his treatment at ARI.

He wanted to thank everyone at the charity for helping him through his journey while getting treatment in the Anchor unit.

Paul, 49, said: “When I spoke to someone from Friends of Anchor, they were very surprised at the amount we managed to raise.

“There were people from places like California and other parts of Scotland, who could not make it to the concert, who wanted to donate money to the cause.

“My wife, Shona, set up a JustGiving page and we managed to raise a thousand pounds from that as well.”

The fiddler described the event as an “amazing” concert.

He said: “I met Kevin when he was making his album Speyside Sessions. When he started singing I think a lot of people were surprised because he is such a good singer.”

Paul and his wife Shona Donaldson, an award-winning singer, live near Tarland with sons Hector, 12, and Roderick, nine.

The musician, who has just completed his last dose of radiotherapy, had to cancel gigs because of his cancer but is now looking forward to performing both in Scotland and at international events later this year.