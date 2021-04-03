A north-east singer-songwriter is gearing up to release a new single this month.

Marc Culley’s See Feel Love was recorded during lockdown and produced by North Coast Records, it will be released on April 16.

The Peterhead-born singer will make the song available on all streaming platforms.

Marc is excited to release another music following the success of his debut single ‘Babylon’ which he released in 2016.

Following the release of his debut single, Marc won the One to Watch award at the Original 108 FM Pride of Aberdeen Awards in 2016.

That same year, he performed the biggest gig of his career to more than 1,500 people at the Peterhead Prison Museum.

Speaking of how his debut was received he said: “It went down amazingly, it was released five years ago and it absolutely exploded in Aberdeen and Peterhead, and on the back of it I received lots of gigs up and down the UK.

“And then I won the pride of Aberdeen award, in Aberdeen, for the one to watch music award.”

He said: “It’s been five years since I’ve done anything, and it feels amazing to have the motivation and the passion to do a release again and record some music.

“I’m really excited for everybody to hear what I have written and what I have recorded because it’s been ages since anyone’s heard any new music from myself.

“I’m just hoping that everybody really enjoys it.”

Marc taught himself to play the guitar after finding inspiration from the Oasis, the Beatles, and Stone Roses.

He started playing gigs in Peterhead in 2014 and was soon given the opportunity to support ‘Modern Faces’ in Aberdeen.

Marc continued to perform gigs up and down the UK, supporting bands such as Sergeant and Alias Kid.

He hopes to start performing in public again once the lockdown is lifted.