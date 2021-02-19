North-east musician flying high to aid sister’s cancer battle

A singer-songwriter from the north-east has written a tune dedicated to his sister who is battling breast cancer.

Kimberley Forsyth, 38, who lives in Bucksburn, was diagnosed with the disease last autumn and began chemotherapy treatment in November.

Her sibling Michael Forsyth is the man behind the song She Can Fly, which was released to mark his sister’s final round of treatment.

It is available to download online with all of the proceeds from the sales going to Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.

© Supplied by Kimberley Forsyth

Michael, 34, who lives in Huntly and works for a local Beveridge firm, said he wanted to help his sister’s battle with breast cancer by raising her spirits.

He said: “I just wanted to do something to give her a boost while she goes through her chemotherapy.

“When I put the song out I did not expect it to chart. I would like people to listen to it and download it to raise as much money for the charities as possible.

“Music is a hobby I’ve always done and it just helps me get through. It has been hard not seeing her during lockdown but you just have to get on with it.”

© Supplied by Kimberley Forsyth

Kimberley, who works as a location manager, said she knew she had to seek out medical help after reading about pop star Sarah Harding also being treated for the same condition.

She has even nicknamed the lump Olive after being told it was the same size as the fruit.

Kimberley said: “I knew something was not quite right so I was referred to the breast cancer clinic at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and a few weeks later I was diagnosed.

“I found a lump and when I was diagnosed they said it was an aggressive kind of cancer.

“I saw online that Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud had breast cancer and that sparked something in me to get it checked out

“My family all live in Huntly and I have formed a bubble with them so I can stay there. It is not easy but I am a tough cookie.

“The team at ward 310 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have been incredible to me as well.”

Kimberley said her brother wrote the song a while back but it is proving to be a success on both the iTunes and Spotify music streaming services.

She said: “I knew he had written the song a few months ago. Michael decided he was going to release it this week and it shot up the charts.

“Lots of friends and family have been buying it. He recorded it at the end of his bed and we have been watching it go up the charts online in the early hours of the morning.

“It is so lovely he has written a song for me.”

For more information about Kimberley’s fundraising efforts visit https://bit.ly/3aqQUYM and to listen to She Can Fly go to https://cutt.ly/Gk2l0JL