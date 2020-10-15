North-east music festival to go ahead in virtual format

A north-east music festival is to go ahead next week in a virtual format.

This year’s Sound Festival, which runs from October 22 to October 25, will feature live performances streamed online, along with films, online talks, and Q&As.

Since 2017, the event has given a platform to endangered instruments showcasing the bassoon, the oboe, and the viola to date. This year the focus is on the horn.

Among the performers headlining the weekend will be 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year finalist, Ben Goldscheider, and one of the UK’s most respected exponents of contemporary music for the horn, Pip Eastop.

Other highlights include the world premiere of a new work by composer Ben Lunn drawing on letters from prisoners, a contribution from Master of the Queen’s Music, Judith Weir, and performances by north-east Scotland’s new music ensemble, Any Enemy.

The performances will be staged without an audience in line with current Scottish Government guidelines and live-streamed with a number recorded by BBC Radio 3 for future broadcast.

Director of sound Fiona Robertson said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Ben Goldscheider, Pip Eastop, and the Guild of Horns to this year’s festival as part of our ongoing commitment to showcasing endangered instruments.

“Pip Eastop has been championing new music for horn for many years and Ben is a tremendous young advocate for both the instrument and new music.”

“This year’s festival will, of course, have a different feel to past events, but by harnessing the power of technology we will be able to reach a worldwide audience, which is particularly exciting.

“Our programme will showcase work by established composers as well as giving a platform to a new generation of Scottish composing talent.”

“I think there is a lot of scope for taking the horn to the general public. I think it’s a wonderful instrument.”

Fiona added: “At the heart of Sound is providing the opportunity for both young and established composers to have new works commissioned and performed.

“In our October weekend, we are delighted to present no fewer than 15 premieres, many of which are of works that sound has either commissioned or co-commissioned.”

Details of how to sign up to hear the concerts and events will be posted on Sound’s website at www.sound-scotland.co.uk and via social media @soundscotland.