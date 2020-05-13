North-east musher set to return to sled-dog racing

The tartan musher is set to make a come-back to the world of sled-dog racing.

Wattie McDonald, 56, owner and founder of Husky Haven, is returning to the sport which he calls “addictive.”

The ex-offshore worker who runs his business in Stonehaven, alongside wife Jackie, 54, will dedicate the next 12 months to training for his latest challenge.

His plan is to take on the Alaskan Kobuk 440, a race which is known as the toughest race above the arctic circle.

The race, which was cancelled this year, covers 440 miles of frozen tundra starting in Kotzebue, Alaska, with competitors travelling through several village communities before looping back to the starting point.

Wattie said: “I’m not as fit as I’d like to be at the minute, so it’s given me extra time to shed a few pounds and get the knees working again”, he laughed.

“I can relax a bit more meaning I’ve got more time to look ahead to it and prepare better for it.”

However, Wattie has even bigger goals in sight, and the Kobuk 440 is just the springboard for something even more adventurous.

The race is half the distance of the legendary Iditarod – a gruelling feat he has completed twice in his lifetime.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Known as the last great race on earth, the race is an annual long-distance sledding event, which covers a distance of 975 miles within Alaska.

If successful in his endeavours, he will take the legendary Iditarod on for one third and final time.

He said: “Being successful is to finish the race. Just getting to the finish line would be a massive success for me, then that will determine whether I’m capable of looking at another Iditarod before I hang my harnesses up.”

With a pack of 30 Siberian husky’s by his side, Wattie’s motto is to enjoy the experience and he never pushes his dogs past their capabilities, with whom he shares a special connection.

Despite his passion for racing, he almost hung his harnesses up for good, after losing his first wife Wendy to cervical cancer.

However, with time and the establishment of Husky Haven in his late wife’s honour, he is back to mushing and doing what he loves.

He said: “You can almost describe the feeling you get from it.

“Just being with the dogs, they work for you, you care for them and maintain them, and it’s such a massive feeling of satisfaction just getting to the finish line.

“Throughout every race I’ve done there’s been so many challenges, that in the real world you would just turn round and go back and forget about it.

“Some of the situations feel impossible to get through, but you have to get through it because you cant turn back.

“And with yourself and the dogs working as a team, you’re negotiating some incredibly tough terrain and then looking back and thinking “wow”, is just an incredible addiction.”