North-east museum’s family fun day

A FAMILY fun day is to take place tomorrow at a north-east museum.

The Alford Heritage Museum is hosting the event from 2-4pm tomorrow, which promises to have something for all ages.

A Victorian Classroom will see attendees transported back in time for school, and Doug Stewart, regular competitor and winner of poetry recital at Traditional Music and Song Association festivals, will be giving humorous renditions of north-east verse.

Lloyd Dixon and Jackie Ross will tell tales of land and sea, whereas Martha Brown will be on hand to reveal the mysteries of buttons, and will be bringing her own collection.

There will also be a pancake demonstration made by The Farmers Wife in the Farm Kitchen, and other activities such as a lawnmower obstacle course and tiddlywinks competition.

All are welcome to come along to the event at the museum.