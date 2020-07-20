North-east museum to welcome back visitors this week

The wheels are in motion for a major north-east attraction to reopen later this week.

Grampian Transport Museum in Alford will welcome visitors back from Thursday.

It boasts a collection of all kinds of vehicles including trams and sports cars.

Grampian Transport Museum closed as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in March.

Now it preparing to welcome people back this week and will open between 10am and 5pm.

The museum will also be offering online ticket sales with visitors having to back in advance.

A statement from Grampian Transport Museum said: “As we emerge from lockdown we are delighted to announce that the museum will reopen to visitors on Thursday, July 23.

“We plan to open initially from 10am to 5pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. We have taken all measures possible to make a visit safe and have actioned all Government guidelines to this end.”

For more information about the museum visit http://www.gtm.org.uk/vistgtm/