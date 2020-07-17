North-east museum to reopen with new booking system for visitors

A major north-east attraction has announced it will reopen next week with new safety measures.

The Grampian Transport Museum in Alford will welcome back visitors on Thursday.

The team plan to have a phased return, with opening hours running from 10am to 5pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Grampian Transport Museum announced at the end of April it would not be reopening for the new season on May 3, due to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

A statement on their website said: “We have taken all measures possible to make a visit safe and have actioned all government guidelines to this end.

“One important change to control numbers and remove the need to handle cash and tickets is a move to online ticket sales, administered by See Tickets.

“To visit, therefore, a booking must be made in advance.”

In accordance with Government guidelines, the museum will ask visitors for contact details such as a name, address and telephone number to assist with NHS Scotland’s Track and Trace scheme.

The museum has assured the public that these details will be kept in line with its data privacy policy and not used for marketing purposes.

For more information on visiting the museum, visit their official website here.