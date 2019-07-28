North-east museum to launch first guidebook

The Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh will launch its first guidebook later this month.

The book will focus on the north-east attraction’s collection of lenses from beacons all over Scotland and tells the story of how they were produced right up to their arrival at the Kinnaird Head attraction.

The museum hopes the move will give visitors a better understanding of the items in its collection.

Michael Strachan, collections manager at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses, said: “The guidebook increases the information offered to let visitors know where each lens was made, where it was used, how it worked, and how it ultimately came to the museum.

“It is essentially a biography of each lens from it leaving the factory during production to how it came to sit in our gallery.

“The depth of our recognised collection means we can sometimes follow the journey of a lens with images.”