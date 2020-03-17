North-east museum reopening delayed

A north-east transport museum which was due to open next week will remain closed until May at the earliest.

The Grampian Transport Museum was scheduled to open its doors for the 2020 season on March 29, however due to the current coronavirus situation, has decided to postpone this until May 3 at the earlier, “depending on the advice available at the time”.

Two events, A to B and How Many Left? have also both been cancelled.

Chairman Paul Lawson said: “The current situation is unprecedented and everyone is just trying to do what is best for their families, staff and customers. Grampian Transport Museum is a fully self-funded charity with a small but dedicated staff and a large number of committed volunteers, without whom we couldn’t operate. Their safety and well-being is our top priority and to this end we are following all the best advice currently available.

“As a consequence of the delayed opening our extensive 2020 events calendar will also be affected, with our new ‘A to B’ (Alford to Balmoral) and ‘How Many Left?’ events both already cancelled for this year. We will keep the others under review depending on our eventual opening date.

“Of course we will eventually be able to safely open for the delayed 2020 season and we hope that our exciting new displays and exhibits and the remaining events programme will enable our local supporters and incoming visitors to shake off some of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic with an enjoyable trip to Alford. When that happens we will be there to welcome them.”