North-east museum offering online tours

North-east residents can now take an interactive online tour of Peterhead’s Arbuthnot Museum from the comfort of their own home.

It’s one of the resources available on Live Life Aberdeenshire’s new online resource, Live Life @ Home.

As well as links to craft activities, workouts and access to online resources such as magazines and newspapers, it includes links to partner activities too.

For example, National Galleries of Scotland are posting five different art activities for kids and families every Monday. You can explore objects in the British Museum or sofa-surf New York’s Guggenheim Museum in all its glory.

Back in the local area, you can also explore Banff, Ladysbridge, New Byth, Sandhaven and Rosehearty using online sound maps designed by Pete Stollery and Bryan Angus.

