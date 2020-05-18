North-east museum makes plea for donations to stay afloat amid lockdown

A north-east museum that has hosted the Scottish Diaspora Tapestry and a 26ft-long Lego airport is desperately seeking donations to stay afloat.

The Garioch Heritage Centre at Inverurie is urgently appealing for support to make sure it can reopen after lockdown.

The museum houses the collections of Garioch Heritage Society, whose members have been researching the area’s history and gathering together artefacts since

1987.

Last night, chairman Colin Wood said he cannot wait to welcome people back into the museum, but that support was needed to ensure this can happen.

He said: “The Garioch Heritage Centre is an independent museum, meaning we receive no regular funding from government or local authorities.

“We derive most of our income from our amazing visitors and supporters.

“Despite being closed and having our very small number of staff on furlough there are still costs involved in the centre.

“We have taken action to remove any unnecessary expenses but we are still left with a bill of around £3,500 every month to cover costs such as heating, which is required to protect both the building and the exhibits.”

The centre sits in the renovated Inverurie Loco Works and since it opened in 2017 it has hosted a range of exhibitions.

It has showcased Queen Victoria’s mourning dresses, the works of watercolourist William Keith, and the Houses of Parliament in Lego form and has been home to the world-famous Scottish Diaspora Tapestry.

Mr Wood added the public could secure the future of the centre.

He said: “With support we will be able to reopen and – after the unexpected delay – people will be able to enjoy all our regular exhibits, our special event days such as the Battle of Prestonpans Tapestry, Critter Keeper shows and many other events.”

To donate go to justgiving.com/campaign/SupportGHC

The society is also encouraging people to share what the centre means to them on social media by using #MyGarioch in any posts.