North-east museum lands TripAdvisor honour

A north-east attraction has won an award from a website on the day it reopened.

The Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh has achieved a TripAdvisor 2020 travellers’ choice award.

It means the north-east tourism attraction has consistently earned great reviews from visitors and ranked it within the top 10% of properties on the famous review site.

The Museum of Scottish Lighthouses reopened yesterday after being closed due to Covid-19.

Visitors are asked to book their tickets in advance and the museum is supplying hand sanitiser and there is also a one way system in place.

A statement from the museum said: “On the day of our reopening we were delighted to learn that we have achieved a TripAdvisor 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award! This means that we consistently earn great reviews from travellers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on TripAdvisor.”