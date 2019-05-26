North-east museum in call for military vehicles to feature in parade

A transport museum is calling on owners of military vehicles to bring them to a special parade.

The Grampian Transport Museum in Alford is hosting its annual Military Vehicles Tattoo on June 9.

Previous events have attracted a wide variety of interesting motors from Desert Rats motorcycles to a centurion tank.

Vehicles already entered this year include a film star military Land Rover which has featured in The Crown and Downton Abbey.

Events co-ordinator Neil Thomson said many visitors at the event in 2018 had expressed an interest in bringing along military memorabilia this year.

He said: “This is our call for them to enter the 2019 event and help us make it really special at a time when the Second World War D-Day landings are being commemorated on their 75th anniversary.”

Anyone interested can contact Neil at events@gtm.org.uk