North-east museum closed for ‘foreseeable future’

A major north-east attraction will be closed for the “foreseeable future” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grampian Transport Museum in Alford had hoped to open for the new season on Sunday, May 3 but that plan has been scrapped.

The Montgarrie Road attraction issued a statement about the move and said they would follow official advice before any decision on opening was made.

It said: “The museum will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and as soon as Government’s advice says that it is safe to open we will be ready to do so.

“In the meantime please stay safe and we look forward to sharing our new exhibits with you all.

“If you have any enquiries please email info@gtm.org.uk and we will get back to you as soon as we can.”

