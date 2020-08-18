North-east museum backs interactive map scheme

A major north-east attraction is backing a scheme to highlight the reopening of museums.

Museum Galleries Scotland is behind the #MuseumsAreGo campaign showing which venues are open with Covid-19 safety measures in place.

The museum body has also created an interactive map highlight the venues that are ready to welcome visitors.

Mike Ward, curator at the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford said that despite the changes visitors are happy to be at the attraction.

He said: “It’s amazing how gracious people are. The measures in place and restrictions are all understood and respected and we’ve not had a single complaint. There is a great atmosphere in the main building; appreciative family groups, mostly, taking in the new exhibits.

“Tea room and shop are busy and again regulated numbers ends frustration and is far easier for staff.”

The new interactive map shows which venues are open and can be accessed online here https://museumsarego.com/map.