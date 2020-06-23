North-east mum’s thanks for Charlie’s angels

As part of a series of stories marking Children’s Hospice Week, Di Bumpus has written about her family’s experience with Aberdeen children’s charity Charlie House.

At the centre of this story is Craig.

Craig, lover of music, swimming, people, and sunshine.

Craig, whose genetic disorder – chromosome 18q- with mosaicism, attaches the label complex needs together with a string of medical terms and jargon.

Craig, whose ability to embrace life and share joy amidst everything keeps us right, and continues to teach us so much.

We are a family of four. Di and Kit play the grown-ups, while Craig is now 14 years old and his sister Kara is twelve.

Our pregnancy with Craig was good – however, concerns during a long labour took us into hospital. Craig was born covered in a meningitis style rash, signalling a condition which though rare, the medical team had fortunately seen in recent months.

Craig had thrombocytopaenia, very low blood platelets. Tests were taken but showed him free of any genetic disorder.

At our six week check, where Craig’s nystagmus (eye shake) and difficulty co-ordinating his eyes was also now visible, we were re-admitted to hospital under the judgemental label “failure to thrive”. Further tests showed up his rare genetic condition.

Many 18q- children learn to walk and talk, if not till later. Some function fully, some are fully dependent with very low mental development. Craig is mosaic, meaning only fifty per cent of his cells are affected – making him even more of an unknown.

Craig was almost two when we welcomed Kara into the family. Craig’s thrombocytopaenia was thanks to his parents, so would affect further children.

Kara also needed time in special nursery at birth and platelet transfusions, but at least we were expecting this, and she was strong from the beginning and able to leave hospital after a week.

Kara toddled, Kara walked. Craig got a special buggy, then he got a wheelchair. Craig went to special school, Kara went to mainstream.

Craig was lucky enough to attend the Raeden Centre for children with special developmental needs. However, despite all protests, Raeden was closed just as Craig moved to school.

I heard about a parents’ meeting to discuss Tracy Johnstone’s idea of creating a new centre to include respite and went along.

Being conscious of the need and value of the many supports we had received, we wished to address the huge need for respite that was lacking in the north-east of Scotland.

After a couple of years of meeting and planning, a charity was set up and ready to launch serious campaigning toward building Charlie House.

Personal circumstances meant I stepped back, and I only appreciate all the more the effort and energy that Tracy and her fantastic team have put in to make Charlie House into what it is today.

I began writing this a few months ago, before we entered the coronavirus pandemic. It is now eleven weeks in and as lockdown eases for some, Craig is in the high risk category so like most other Charlie House families, we are still isolating.

The ongoing support through this time has been invaluable.

Through the Community Facebook page there has been discussion and support, as well as regular ideas and activities, and opportunities for virtual get-togethers.

We have valued the friendly contact as well as enjoyed the activities we have joined – including siblings and family bingo, foundation therapy, stories, Lego challenge and chats. We have also received special gifts in the post giving us fun things to do.

Amidst time full with day-to-day care and needs and ongoing isolation, these things are significant joys, and we hugely value the care and kindness with which they have been given as well as the things themselves.

Thank you Charlie House team as ever for your fantastic thought, attention to details, and ongoing care and support. Thank you to all who give to and support Charlie House in so many wonderful ways.

There is still much to do towards building our respite centre; however, Charlie House currently has made and does make so much difference