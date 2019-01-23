North-east mum with incurable cancer says thanks for ‘dream wedding’ donations

A north-east mum who has been told she has less than 12 months to live today thanked people for donating to her “dream wedding”.

Laura Colborne, 28, was told she had incurable cancer two weeks ago and said her dying wish was to marry her partner Steven Watson.

Since the article appeared in the Evening Express last week the mum-of-two has been inundated with offers to help organise her big day.

Businesses have been in touch to offer their services, with a date now set for April 19.

It includes wedding rings, a venue, cake and even a piper for her upcoming nuptials.

A crowdfunder launched to help Laura pay for the wedding smashed the £3,000 target and has so far raised more than £4,300.

Laura, who lives in Peterhead with Steven, 32, and children Arianna, 5, and four-year-old Hillary, said: “I couldn’t believe that so many had donated.

“I’ve been contacted by so many people, even live bands to play at the wedding, a piper and someone to sing as we are signing the paperwork.

“We’ve even had DJs get in contact with us – it has all been quite overwhelming.

“The kindness of everybody has been unreal.

“It has gone from us originally planning a registry office and a quiet meal in Peterhead to my absolute dream wedding. It has been amazing.”

The ceremony has been organised between breaks in Laura’s chemotherapy treatment for her neuroendocrine cancer.

The disease, which started in her cervix, has since spread to other parts of her liver, bones and lymph nodes.

Laura said she has been blown away by offers to help.

She said: “We have been offered loads – at the moment it is looking like we will only have to pay for the food.

“Beaverbrooks offered us a wedding ring each. We are getting it sized and sent out to us.

“We’ve been offered kilts, a fireworks display, wedding cake, photobooth, LED dancing floor with a giant Mr and Mrs sign, hair, make-up and flowers. “We are going with the Norwood Hall Hotel as our venue.

“It has been a whirlwind, the generosity of everyone.”