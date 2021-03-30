North-east mum with brain tumour raises more than £80,000 for cancer charity

A north-east mum-of-two with incurable brain cancer has raised more than £80,000 for charity.

Suzanne Davies, of Newtonhill, was the face of Worldwide Cancer Research’s Winter Appeal which led to £84,194 in individual donations.

The fundraising total comes as Brain Tumour Awareness month draws to an end this week.

Suzanne, lives with with stage four glioblastoma, and the fundraising total will support more then 3,500 hours of research, to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

The 42-year-old was diagnosed in May 2014 with glioblastoma, the most aggressive brain cancer, and given a year to live.

Just 5% of people with this cancer will survive five years or more after diagnosis.

However, with support from husband Owen and two children, Max, 14, and Lauren, 11, Suzanne is determined to fight her condition.

Seven years on from her diagnosis, she said: “I am thrilled to hear that this campaign has raised over £80,000 towards life-changing cancer research.

“Any research that can help us get closer to cures, clinical trials and everything in-between is incredible.

“I’m so thankful for research and for the treatments, surgery advances and drugs that were and are available to me.

I didn’t think I’d get to see my 40th birthday, let alone see my sister get married and have children of her own.

“I want to be a Grandma and live my life like I should be able to.

“Thanks to supporters of charities like Worldwide Cancer Research, I might be able to.”

The Edinburgh-based charity, established in 1979, relies solely on funds raised by supporters.

For example, every £24 donated funds one hour of research.

To date, they have funded over £200 million of research in over 30 countries for cancer cures.

Currently the charity is funding two brain tumour research projects worth over £410,000.

The first, at Trinity College in Dublin, is looking into how to beat treatment resistance in childhood brain cancers.

The second, in Montpellier, France, studies how gene in our DNA allows brain cancer cells to survive and grow.

Brain tumours kill more than 5,000 people each year in the UK and more than 400 in Scotland alone.

Dr Helen Rippon, chief executive at Worldwide Cancer Research said: “Brain cancer affects a huge number of people not only in Scotland, but right across the world.

“By funding more discovery research, we know that we can save more lives in the future.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to Suzanne for fronting this campaign.

“Together, with the help of Curestarters like Suzanne, we can end cancer.”