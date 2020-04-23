North-east mum uses lockdown time to build pirate ship out of pallets

A north-east mum is hoping to inspire others to carry out fun DIY projects during lockdown, after creating a “pirate ship” for her son in their back garden.

Michelle Barclay-Dunbar, from Oyne, decided to use excess materials she had taking up space around her shed and garage to get creative while spending time in isolation.

Using bits of wood, cable reels and more, Michelle has built a home-schooling area, a bar, a DJ booth and a scarecrow.

Her seven-year-old son Brandyn has been enjoying playing on the makeshift pirate ship his mum made for him out of old pallets, complete with a slide.

Michelle has now encouraged others to have a look around their house and see what they can build to help pass the time, and learn some DIY skills at the same time.

